Trump Imposes Tariffs on Imported Autos

President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday his intention to institute tariffs on imported automobiles. The announcement was made during an event, signaling a potential shake-up in the auto industry.

Trump expressed his commitment to the tariffs in remarks delivered from the Oval Office, where a formal announcement was expected later on Wednesday.

This decision is poised to impact international trade relations and domestic automobile markets, as it reflects a pivot in U.S. trade strategies under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)