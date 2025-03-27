Left Menu

AIADMK Chief Rules Out Panneerselvam's Return: Party Tensions Persist

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has dismissed any possibility of former member O Panneerselvam rejoining the party, citing a violent incident Panneerselvam led at the AIADMK headquarters. Discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah covered issues related to Tamil Nadu, such as continuing the two-language policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:32 IST
AIADMK Chief Rules Out Panneerselvam's Return: Party Tensions Persist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami emphatically shut down the notion of O Panneerselvam's return to the party ranks.

Palaniswami underscored the disqualification stems from Panneerselvam allegedly orchestrating a violent attack on the party headquarters as internal clashes for leadership escalated. Panneerselvam and his followers were expelled from the AIADMK in July 2022.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami's recent dialogue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah touched on key issues affecting Tamil Nadu, such as the continuation of the state's two-language policy and releasing pending central funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025