AIADMK Chief Rules Out Panneerselvam's Return: Party Tensions Persist
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has dismissed any possibility of former member O Panneerselvam rejoining the party, citing a violent incident Panneerselvam led at the AIADMK headquarters. Discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah covered issues related to Tamil Nadu, such as continuing the two-language policy.
In a strong statement, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami emphatically shut down the notion of O Panneerselvam's return to the party ranks.
Palaniswami underscored the disqualification stems from Panneerselvam allegedly orchestrating a violent attack on the party headquarters as internal clashes for leadership escalated. Panneerselvam and his followers were expelled from the AIADMK in July 2022.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami's recent dialogue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah touched on key issues affecting Tamil Nadu, such as the continuation of the state's two-language policy and releasing pending central funds.
