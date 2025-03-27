AIADMK Chief Rules Out Panneerselvam's Return: Party Tensions Persist

In a strong statement, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami emphatically shut down the notion of O Panneerselvam's return to the party ranks.

Palaniswami underscored the disqualification stems from Panneerselvam allegedly orchestrating a violent attack on the party headquarters as internal clashes for leadership escalated. Panneerselvam and his followers were expelled from the AIADMK in July 2022.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami's recent dialogue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah touched on key issues affecting Tamil Nadu, such as the continuation of the state's two-language policy and releasing pending central funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)