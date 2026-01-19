High-Profile Attack Sparks Political Tensions in Uttarakhand

In a shocking incident in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, Saurabh Raj Behar, son of prominent Congress MLA Tilak Raj Behar, was targeted in a brutal attack by three masked assailants. The attack, which occurred on Sunday evening in the Awas Vikas area, has escalated into a major political issue.

Saurabh, who serves as a councilor for the Rudrapur Municipal Corporation, is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The incident prompted an immediate response from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who ordered a police investigation into the assault. MLA Behar has accused the police of conspiracy, claiming the attack was pre-planned.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation from political circles and social organizations alike. Opposition leaders, including former MLA Rajkumar Thukral, have decried the violence, demanding swift justice. As the police hunt for the perpetrators continues, the incident underscores ongoing political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)