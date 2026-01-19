Left Menu

High-Profile Attack Sparks Political Tensions in Uttarakhand

Saurabh Raj Behar, son of Congress MLA Tilak Raj Behar, was violently attacked by masked assailants in Uttarakhand. Amidst high tensions, Chief Minister Dhami has called for a thorough investigation. Political leaders express outrage, accusing the attack as a conspiracy, while Saurabh remains in critical condition in hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 19-01-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 00:11 IST
High-Profile Attack Sparks Political Tensions in Uttarakhand
Incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, Saurabh Raj Behar, son of prominent Congress MLA Tilak Raj Behar, was targeted in a brutal attack by three masked assailants. The attack, which occurred on Sunday evening in the Awas Vikas area, has escalated into a major political issue.

Saurabh, who serves as a councilor for the Rudrapur Municipal Corporation, is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The incident prompted an immediate response from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who ordered a police investigation into the assault. MLA Behar has accused the police of conspiracy, claiming the attack was pre-planned.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation from political circles and social organizations alike. Opposition leaders, including former MLA Rajkumar Thukral, have decried the violence, demanding swift justice. As the police hunt for the perpetrators continues, the incident underscores ongoing political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
2
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
3
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
4
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026