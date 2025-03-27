Netanyahu's Warning: Addressing Antisemitism Amid Controversy
Israeli PM Netanyahu condemned rising antisemitism at a controversial Jerusalem conference. The event was shadowed by a boycott due to the presence of far-right politicians, including Jordan Bardella. Debate intensified around antisemitism's roots and connections with anti-Zionism, igniting global dialogues on combating hatred.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounded the alarm on growing antisemitism in Western Europe during a controversial conference in Jerusalem. The event, intended as a dialogue on contemporary antisemitism, saw a boycott from key Jewish speakers due to the participation of far-right European politicians.
Notable absentees included Anti-Defamation League's Jonathan Greenblatt and philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, who opposed figures like Jordan Bardella from France's National Rally party. Instead, they attended an alternative discussion on antisemitism hosted by Israel's president, Isaac Herzog.
Netanyahu highlighted the proliferation of antisemitic ideologies across Europe, U.S. colleges, and media. He urged societies to combat this rise to secure a safer future. Despite the controversy, support came from figures praising U.S. President Donald Trump and stressing the need to separate anti-Zionism from antisemitism.
