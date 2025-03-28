Left Menu

Election Commission Announces Special Voter List Revision for Jammu and Kashmir Bye-Elections

The Election Commission of India is set to conduct a special summary revision of voter lists in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Budgam constituencies. The revision, for the upcoming bye-elections, uses April 1, 2025, as the qualifying date. Recent vacancies arose due to the death and a resignation in these assembly seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:31 IST
Election Commission Announces Special Voter List Revision for Jammu and Kashmir Bye-Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has unveiled plans for a special summary revision of voter lists, focusing on Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies. This initiative is tied to the approaching bye-elections, using April 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, according to an official notification.

The Nagrota seat in Jammu district and the Budgam seat have become vacant following the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Budgam, who maintained his Ganderbal constituency seat.

In preparation for the elections, the Election Commission has scheduled the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls. Polling stations will be rationalized on April 4, 2025, with the draft electoral roll published on April 8, 2025. Claims and objections by voters will be accepted between April 8 and April 24, with the final electoral roll set for release on May 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025