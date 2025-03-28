Election Commission Announces Special Voter List Revision for Jammu and Kashmir Bye-Elections
The Election Commission of India is set to conduct a special summary revision of voter lists in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Budgam constituencies. The revision, for the upcoming bye-elections, uses April 1, 2025, as the qualifying date. Recent vacancies arose due to the death and a resignation in these assembly seats.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India has unveiled plans for a special summary revision of voter lists, focusing on Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies. This initiative is tied to the approaching bye-elections, using April 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, according to an official notification.
The Nagrota seat in Jammu district and the Budgam seat have become vacant following the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Budgam, who maintained his Ganderbal constituency seat.
In preparation for the elections, the Election Commission has scheduled the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls. Polling stations will be rationalized on April 4, 2025, with the draft electoral roll published on April 8, 2025. Claims and objections by voters will be accepted between April 8 and April 24, with the final electoral roll set for release on May 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State Land Reclamation Initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir: An Ongoing Battle
Domicile Dynamics: New Rules Expand Access in Jammu and Kashmir
Holi Festivities: A Celebration of Unity and Diversity in Jammu and Kashmir
Darbar Move Controversy: Political Battlelines in Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army Empowers Students in Remote Jammu and Kashmir with Free Sainik School Coaching