Election Commission Announces Special Voter List Revision for Jammu and Kashmir Bye-Elections

The Election Commission of India has unveiled plans for a special summary revision of voter lists, focusing on Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies. This initiative is tied to the approaching bye-elections, using April 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, according to an official notification.

The Nagrota seat in Jammu district and the Budgam seat have become vacant following the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Budgam, who maintained his Ganderbal constituency seat.

In preparation for the elections, the Election Commission has scheduled the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls. Polling stations will be rationalized on April 4, 2025, with the draft electoral roll published on April 8, 2025. Claims and objections by voters will be accepted between April 8 and April 24, with the final electoral roll set for release on May 5.

