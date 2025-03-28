Industrial Influence in Madhya Pradesh: A Tale of Political Controversy

In a fiery protest, Senior Congress leader Harish Choudhary made bold allegations against the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday, asserting that it is influenced by industrialists connected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a 'jan aakrosh' rally, Choudhary accused the state government of enacting laws that unjustly benefit capitalists while disregarding the rights of farmers and landowners.

Choudhary recalled the 2013 Land Acquisition Act implemented by the Congress, which ensured fair compensation for landowners. He claimed the BJP government attempted to alter this, but was thwarted by Rahul Gandhi's 'padyatra' with the support of farmers, laborers, and citizens. According to Choudhary, BJP-ruled states have been given leeway to enact their own land acquisition laws, often at the behest of industrialists.

Highlighting local discontent, Choudhary pointed to Singrauli's struggle despite contributing significant revenue, citing ongoing unemployment and unchecked mining operations. Targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he criticized the unfulfilled promise of infrastructure development. The protest concluded with Congress leaders submitting a memorandum to the district collectorate, drawing attention to the perceived failings of the current administration.

