Indra Exercise: Strengthening India-Russia Naval Ties
The naval exercise 'Indra,' involving India and Russia, commenced off Chennai. It highlights the strategic relationship between the two navies, featuring extensive drills and maneuvers. Taking place over six days, the exercise aims to boost naval cooperation, interoperability, and diplomatic relations between the two countries.
- Country:
- India
India and Russia have launched a six-day naval exercise, named 'Indra,' off the coast of Chennai, highlighting their enduring defense and strategic partnership. The exercise began on Friday and underscores both nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.
The Russian Navy has brought ships Pechanga, Rezkiy, and Aldar Tsydenzhapov for the exercise, while the Indian Navy is participating with warships Rana, Kuthar, and the P8l maritime patrol aircraft. The exercise is divided into two phases: a harbour phase in Chennai from March 28 to 30, and a sea phase in the Bay of Bengal from March 31 to April 2.
Since its inception in 2003, the Indra exercise has become a hallmark of maritime collaboration between India and Russia. The sea phase will include advanced naval drills such as tactical maneuvers, live weapon firings, and helicopter cross-deck landings, demonstrating the two nations' dedication to strengthening diplomatic ties and sharing best operational practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TN Budget sets apart Rs 88 crore for 'sponge parks' in Chennai.
Drones Target Moscow: Russian Air Defenses in Action
Work expedited to setup new airport at Parandur near Chennai, says TN Minister Thangam Thenarasu in Budget speech.
Hungary Rejects EU Joint Borrowing for Defense
Hungary's Stance on EU Defense: Orban Opposes Joint Borrowing