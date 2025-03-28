Unity and Harmony: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Call to Action

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a compelling call for unity and harmony in Pakistan, addressing terrorism and economic challenges. Speaking at the National Youth and Ulema Convention, he highlighted the pivotal role of Ulema in dismantling religious and ethnic divides.

Sharif pointed out that past sacrifices for Pakistan's creation should guide current efforts towards national progress, overcoming personal ambitions. He lauded the armed forces' sacrifices and emphasized the untapped potential of the country's natural resources.

Urging a move beyond personal differences, Sharif called for youth dedication combined with robust government support in education and skill development. He stressed countering fake news and propaganda and expressed solidarity with the oppressed in Kashmir and Palestine.

