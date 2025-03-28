Left Menu

Unity and Harmony: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Call to Action

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of unity and harmony in Pakistan to combat terrorism and address socio-economic issues. Speaking at the National Youth and Ulema Convention, he urged all, especially Ulema, to overcome internal divisions and stressed learning from history to gain global respect.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a compelling call for unity and harmony in Pakistan, addressing terrorism and economic challenges. Speaking at the National Youth and Ulema Convention, he highlighted the pivotal role of Ulema in dismantling religious and ethnic divides.

Sharif pointed out that past sacrifices for Pakistan's creation should guide current efforts towards national progress, overcoming personal ambitions. He lauded the armed forces' sacrifices and emphasized the untapped potential of the country's natural resources.

Urging a move beyond personal differences, Sharif called for youth dedication combined with robust government support in education and skill development. He stressed countering fake news and propaganda and expressed solidarity with the oppressed in Kashmir and Palestine.

