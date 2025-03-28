Deportation Battle for Pro-Palestinian Student Escalates

A Columbia University student, Mahmoud Khalil, remains detained in Louisiana amid a legal battle over potential deportation related to his pro-Palestinian activism. His attorneys are pushing for his release as he prepares to challenge the U.S. government's actions in court.

President Trump's administration insists Khalil's case should be evaluated in Louisiana, where the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the nation's most conservative, would oversee any appeals. U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark refrained from providing a timeline for his decision, expressing hope that judicial decisions remain impartial across states.

Khalil's lawyers argue the government's decision to detain and attempt to deport him is unjust, driven by his political involvement. They maintain that his application was accurate, countering government claims of discrepancies regarding his past internships and employment. Khalil's legal team seeks his release to await the birth of his child alongside his wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)