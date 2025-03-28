Left Menu

Zelenskiy Stands Firm on Ukraine's Mineral Rights Amid U.S. Proposal

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists Ukraine will not compromise its EU integration over a U.S. mineral rights deal. The proposal requires Kyiv to redirect profits from natural resources to the U.S. until American aid is repaid. Kyiv awaits a legal review before deciding on the draft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:50 IST
Zelenskiy Stands Firm on Ukraine's Mineral Rights Amid U.S. Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made it clear that Ukraine will not agree to any mineral rights deal that could jeopardize the country's integration with the European Union, even as Washington puts forth a dramatically expanded proposal.

Speaking to reporters, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a thorough legal review of the draft before expressing any definitive stance. The summary of the U.S. proposal indicates that all of Ukraine's income from natural resources would be required to repay American wartime aid, a requirement that Kyiv is scrutinizing closely.

Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko indicated that Ukraine's official position will be announced once there is internal consensus. Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed ongoing consultations among various ministries, as the potentially transformative deal is still being negotiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025