Zelenskiy Stands Firm on Ukraine's Mineral Rights Amid U.S. Proposal

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made it clear that Ukraine will not agree to any mineral rights deal that could jeopardize the country's integration with the European Union, even as Washington puts forth a dramatically expanded proposal.

Speaking to reporters, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a thorough legal review of the draft before expressing any definitive stance. The summary of the U.S. proposal indicates that all of Ukraine's income from natural resources would be required to repay American wartime aid, a requirement that Kyiv is scrutinizing closely.

Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko indicated that Ukraine's official position will be announced once there is internal consensus. Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed ongoing consultations among various ministries, as the potentially transformative deal is still being negotiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)