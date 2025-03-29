Left Menu

Attempted Murder Allegations Against Karnataka Minister's Son’s Life: FIR Filed

An FIR was filed against five individuals based on a complaint by the son of Karnataka Cooperation Minister, alleging a planned attempt on his life. The alleged incident, reportedly planned for November 15, 2024, involved a 'supari' contract worth Rs 70 lakh, as revealed by a voice recording.

Updated: 29-03-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:33 IST
An FIR has been registered against five individuals following a complaint by K N Rajanna's son, who claimed there was an attempt on his life, police confirmed. The alleged incident reportedly took place on November 15, 2024, in Tumakuru district, on the eve of his daughter's birthday.

According to the police report, a case was lodged at Kyathasandra Circle police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including conspiracy and attempted murder. Investigations are in progress to confirm allegations that the five men, identified as Soma, Bharath, Amith, Gunda, and Yathish, had accepted a Rs 70 lakh 'supari' with a down payment of Rs 5 lakh.

The complaint includes details of an audio recording received in January, involving Soma and Bharath, discussing the payment. Following consultation with Karnataka's top police officials, the complainant was advised to file the FIR, further implicating a broader conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

