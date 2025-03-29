Attempted Murder Allegations Against Karnataka Minister's Son’s Life: FIR Filed
An FIR was filed against five individuals based on a complaint by the son of Karnataka Cooperation Minister, alleging a planned attempt on his life. The alleged incident, reportedly planned for November 15, 2024, involved a 'supari' contract worth Rs 70 lakh, as revealed by a voice recording.
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been registered against five individuals following a complaint by K N Rajanna's son, who claimed there was an attempt on his life, police confirmed. The alleged incident reportedly took place on November 15, 2024, in Tumakuru district, on the eve of his daughter's birthday.
According to the police report, a case was lodged at Kyathasandra Circle police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including conspiracy and attempted murder. Investigations are in progress to confirm allegations that the five men, identified as Soma, Bharath, Amith, Gunda, and Yathish, had accepted a Rs 70 lakh 'supari' with a down payment of Rs 5 lakh.
The complaint includes details of an audio recording received in January, involving Soma and Bharath, discussing the payment. Following consultation with Karnataka's top police officials, the complainant was advised to file the FIR, further implicating a broader conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Mining Scam: Allegations, Arrests, and Political Turmoil
Duterte Faces ICC's Reel Over Human Rights Allegations
Andhra Pradesh's Education System in Crisis: Allegations of Mismanagement
Campus Crackdown: Ganja Seizure Sparks Allegations and Political Drama
Political Tensions Rise Amid Allegations of Idol Desecration in Nandigram