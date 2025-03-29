Tension in the Arctic: US Vice President Criticizes Denmark Over Greenland Security

US Vice President JD Vance issued a pointed critique of Denmark's investment in Greenland's security, asserting that the northern region's safety remains compromised.

Vance's comments came during his visit to a US military outpost in Greenland, amidst growing discourse over American interest in the mineral-rich territory. His remarks echoed President Donald Trump's previous suggestions to control the area.

The visit has spurred unease both in Greenland and Denmark, where officials and locals voiced concerns over the US's intentions. It highlights the geopolitical significance of the Arctic region amid global interest from powers like China and Russia.

