UN Chief Calls for Unified Action to Prevent South Sudan Conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders to unite in preventing South Sudan from descending into civil war. The call for action follows the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, igniting fears of escalating ethnic and political tensions.

Guterres described the situation as a 'security emergency,' with the potential for violence reminiscent of the 2013 and 2016 conflicts that claimed 400,000 lives. He appealed for an end to the politics of confrontation and a restoration of the national unity government.

Efforts are underway with the African Union's Panel of the Wise and Kenyan envoy Raila Odinga visiting South Sudan to seek diplomatic solutions. The UN hopes these interventions will revive the 2018 peace agreement and pave the way for stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)