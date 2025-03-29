Renewed Tensions: Israel Bombs Beirut Amid Rising Conflict

For the first time since a ceasefire ended last year's conflict, Israel launched an airstrike on Lebanon's capital, Beirut. The Israeli military targeted a Hezbollah drone storage facility in Dahiyeh, described as a militant stronghold, following alleged rocket attacks from Lebanon into northern Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, warned Lebanon of continued strikes unless the government intervened to stop Hezbollah's activities, amid accusations that the group uses civilians as human shields. Meanwhile, Lebanese residents faced evacuation orders, and Beirut's schools shuttered for safety.

Globally, leaders expressed alarm. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the strike, while the US urged Lebanon to dismantle terrorist threats. The escalation reflects a broader destabilization in the region, as ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah and Hamas continue to impact thousands of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)