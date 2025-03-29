Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Launches Education Aid for Wayanad Landslide Survivors

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inaugurated a scholarship initiative for Wayanad landslide survivors, aiming to ensure education continuity for affected students. Stressing collective effort across political divides, she highlighted dedication to rebuilding lives and emphasized ongoing educational support by initiatives like the Malabar Gold Foundation in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:39 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Launches Education Aid for Wayanad Landslide Survivors
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scholarship initiative dedicated to supporting higher education for the survivors of the devastating Wayanad landslides. Addressing the attendees, she reflected on her visit to the disaster-stricken region and acknowledged the profound emotional and physical toll it imposed on the victims.

Priyanka Gandhi commended the unity shown across political lines, emphasizing that despite seeing the tragedy from the outside, those on the ground lost their homes, loved ones, and institutions. She stressed the importance of aiding these individuals, particularly in securing their educational futures amidst the chaos.

Highlighting the efforts of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in advocating for the affected students, she praised the newly established educational office in Wayanad. Additionally, she celebrated the contributions of the Malabar Gold Foundation, lauding its commitment to funding educational expenses, and reiterated the broader dedication to rebuilding lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

