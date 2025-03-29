Priyanka Gandhi Launches Education Aid for Wayanad Landslide Survivors

On Saturday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scholarship initiative dedicated to supporting higher education for the survivors of the devastating Wayanad landslides. Addressing the attendees, she reflected on her visit to the disaster-stricken region and acknowledged the profound emotional and physical toll it imposed on the victims.

Priyanka Gandhi commended the unity shown across political lines, emphasizing that despite seeing the tragedy from the outside, those on the ground lost their homes, loved ones, and institutions. She stressed the importance of aiding these individuals, particularly in securing their educational futures amidst the chaos.

Highlighting the efforts of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in advocating for the affected students, she praised the newly established educational office in Wayanad. Additionally, she celebrated the contributions of the Malabar Gold Foundation, lauding its commitment to funding educational expenses, and reiterated the broader dedication to rebuilding lives.

