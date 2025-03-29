Delhi-NCR Breathes Easier: CAQM Lifts GRAP Stage-I Measures

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the revocation of Stage-I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. This move followed a significant improvement in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at a moderate 153 on Saturday.

Officials credit the enhanced air conditions to strong surface winds and improved weather patterns. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecast that the AQI will remain within the 'Moderate' bracket in the coming days, providing relief to residents and authorities alike.

Though the situation has improved, the CAQM emphasizes ongoing vigilance and action from state agencies to prevent a backslide into poorer air quality. Focus remains on dust mitigation from construction and development sites, as these contribute significantly to pollution during the warmer months.

(With inputs from agencies.)