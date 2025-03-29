Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Breathes Easier: CAQM Lifts GRAP Stage-I Measures

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the Stage-I Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 153, categorized as moderate. The CAQM attributes the improvement to favorable meteorological conditions and has urged continued efforts to maintain air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:29 IST
Delhi-NCR Breathes Easier: CAQM Lifts GRAP Stage-I Measures
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the revocation of Stage-I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. This move followed a significant improvement in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at a moderate 153 on Saturday.

Officials credit the enhanced air conditions to strong surface winds and improved weather patterns. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecast that the AQI will remain within the 'Moderate' bracket in the coming days, providing relief to residents and authorities alike.

Though the situation has improved, the CAQM emphasizes ongoing vigilance and action from state agencies to prevent a backslide into poorer air quality. Focus remains on dust mitigation from construction and development sites, as these contribute significantly to pollution during the warmer months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025