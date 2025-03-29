DMK: Unwavering Voice Against Minority Injustice
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the DMK's consistent leadership in opposing policies detrimental to minorities. Highlighting their stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Stalin contrasted with opposition parties, asserting DMK's dedication to securing electoral victories based on popular support.
In a recent address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared the DMK's steadfast position as the foremost opposition to minority injustice in India. Speaking at an Iftar event, he criticized rival parties for failing to act when minorities are threatened, citing the DMK's vocal stance against controversial policies like the Citizenship Amendment Act and the revocation of Article 370.
Stalin highlighted the DMK's continued opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, which they view as detrimental to Muslims. Despite its introduction by the Union Government, the Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution urging its withdrawal. The CM criticized Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, for his absence during the passage of this critical resolution.
Stalin assured that the DMK remains the leading political force in Tamil Nadu, driven by widespread public support. He dismissed the AIADMK's claims of becoming the ruling party in future elections, underscoring instead a political landscape where opposition factions vie only for secondary positions.
