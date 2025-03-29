Left Menu

Digital Employment Failures: Delhi's Employment Portal Fiasco

The AAP government in Delhi facilitated only two jobs via its online employment portals over five years. Despite previous claims of significant employment through platforms like Rozgar Bazar, recent records show a startling decline, with just two jobs secured in 2024. The portal ceased operations in 2023.

  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in Delhi managed to secure a mere two jobs through its online portals over the past five years, as disclosed by Employment Minister Kapil Mishra during the budget session of the Assembly. This revelation raises questions about the efficacy of platforms such as Rozgar Bazar.

The portal, operational since July 2020, was initially touted by AAP leaders as a significant employment tool. It claimed to have provided jobs for over 10 lakh people in Delhi. However, records indicate just 400 jobs were offered from 2015 to 2018, with a complete halt from 2019 onwards until its closure in May 2023 due to technical issues.

Despite Delhi having one of the lowest unemployment rates in India, AAP's grip on power has wavered, with the BJP recently winning the majority in the Delhi Assembly. This situation underscores challenges in the digital employment sphere, highlighting discrepancies between political claims and tangible outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

