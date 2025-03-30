Syria's New Leadership: Transitional Government Marks Major Shift

In a significant political development, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of a transitional government, marking a pivotal shift from the Assad family's decades-long rule. This announcement is a critical milestone in Syria's efforts to enhance relations with Western nations.

The new Islamist-led authorities in Syria have faced mounting pressure from the West and regional Arab countries to create a more inclusive government reflecting the nation's diverse religious and ethnic communities. This pressure intensified following the recent violence against Alawite civilians in Syria's west.

Key appointments in the transitional government include Mohammed Yosr Bernieh as finance minister and Hind Kabawat, a Christian woman, as social affairs and labor minister. Murhaf Abu Qasra and Asaad al-Shibani retain their roles as defense and foreign ministers, respectively. With President Sharaa at the helm, the government will bypass the role of a prime minister, guiding Syria through an interim phase toward eventual elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)