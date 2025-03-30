Left Menu

Syria's New Leadership: Transitional Government Marks Major Shift

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has announced a transitional government aimed at moving beyond the Assad family's rule. The new government, pressured by Western and Arab nations to include diverse communities, features appointments such as Mohammed Yosr Bernieh as finance minister and Hind Kabawat as social affairs and labor minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 02:51 IST
Syria's New Leadership: Transitional Government Marks Major Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of a transitional government, marking a pivotal shift from the Assad family's decades-long rule. This announcement is a critical milestone in Syria's efforts to enhance relations with Western nations.

The new Islamist-led authorities in Syria have faced mounting pressure from the West and regional Arab countries to create a more inclusive government reflecting the nation's diverse religious and ethnic communities. This pressure intensified following the recent violence against Alawite civilians in Syria's west.

Key appointments in the transitional government include Mohammed Yosr Bernieh as finance minister and Hind Kabawat, a Christian woman, as social affairs and labor minister. Murhaf Abu Qasra and Asaad al-Shibani retain their roles as defense and foreign ministers, respectively. With President Sharaa at the helm, the government will bypass the role of a prime minister, guiding Syria through an interim phase toward eventual elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025