Rajnath Singh Urges Language Unity and Highlights Women's Empowerment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need to end language division in India, advocating for cooperation among native languages, and highlighted BJP's commitment to women's empowerment. His comments come amidst disagreements between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over language policy and ongoing political disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:53 IST
Rajnath Singh Urges Language Unity and Highlights Women's Empowerment
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for an end to divisiveness based on language, emphasizing a cooperative approach among Indian languages. Speaking at an event in honor of Tamil warrior queen Rani Velu Nachiyar, Singh reassured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to fostering and protecting both Hindi and other Indian languages.

Singh's remarks come amid tensions between the Tamil Nadu government and the Central government concerning the three-language policy proposed in the National Education Policy 2020. He underscored that while some create discord over Tamil and Hindi languages, the BJP believes in mutual strengthening and cooperation, not competition.

Highlighting the party's dedication to women's empowerment, Singh mentioned legislative efforts for women's reservation and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on women-led development. He stressed the importance of women's roles in realizing a self-reliant India, underscoring the BJP's legislative successes and organizational representation for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

