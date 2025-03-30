Rajnath Singh Urges Language Unity and Highlights Women's Empowerment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for an end to divisiveness based on language, emphasizing a cooperative approach among Indian languages. Speaking at an event in honor of Tamil warrior queen Rani Velu Nachiyar, Singh reassured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to fostering and protecting both Hindi and other Indian languages.

Singh's remarks come amid tensions between the Tamil Nadu government and the Central government concerning the three-language policy proposed in the National Education Policy 2020. He underscored that while some create discord over Tamil and Hindi languages, the BJP believes in mutual strengthening and cooperation, not competition.

Highlighting the party's dedication to women's empowerment, Singh mentioned legislative efforts for women's reservation and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on women-led development. He stressed the importance of women's roles in realizing a self-reliant India, underscoring the BJP's legislative successes and organizational representation for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)