Karnataka's Financial Woes: BJP's Accusations Against Congress Government

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government for financial mismanagement, alleging corruption and neglect of public welfare due to rising prices and taxes. The BJP plans statewide protests to pressure the government to address these issues and take corrective action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:43 IST
Karnataka's Financial Woes: BJP's Accusations Against Congress Government
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has sharply criticized the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of driving the state into financial turmoil through mismanagement and corruption.

Speaking on Sunday, Karandlaje claimed that rising prices and taxes, driven by unfulfilled guarantee schemes, have burdened the populace and halted infrastructural development, leaving essential projects unattended.

The BJP plans to organize protests statewide, asserting that it will fight against what it describes as a government characterized by maladministration and indifference to public concerns.

