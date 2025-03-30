Karnataka's Financial Woes: BJP's Accusations Against Congress Government

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has sharply criticized the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of driving the state into financial turmoil through mismanagement and corruption.

Speaking on Sunday, Karandlaje claimed that rising prices and taxes, driven by unfulfilled guarantee schemes, have burdened the populace and halted infrastructural development, leaving essential projects unattended.

The BJP plans to organize protests statewide, asserting that it will fight against what it describes as a government characterized by maladministration and indifference to public concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)