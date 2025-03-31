US-Japan Military Alliance Strengthens Amid Chinese Tensions
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasizes Japan's role as a key partner in countering China's regional assertiveness. The US and Japan plan to enhance military coordination and joint munitions production, with upgrades to US military command structures in Japan. The alliance underpins strategic deterrence amidst rising tensions.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has underscored Japan's crucial role in confronting China's rising assertiveness in the region. During his Asia visit, Hegseth referred to Japan as an 'indispensable partner' and announced plans to upgrade the US military command in Japan into a 'war-fighting headquarters' to enhance bilateral military capabilities.
Hegseth's remarks, made alongside Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani in Tokyo, serve to assure Japan of continued US engagement in the region amid concerns over potential shifts under President Donald Trump's 'America First' policy. This reassessment comes as Trump considers trade tariffs affecting Japan, a critical US ally.
The US and Japan agreed to accelerate the joint development of missiles to address munition shortages and to bolster their defense industries. Moreover, a new Japanese military command aims to coordinate better with US forces, solidifying operational capabilities amidst regional contingencies involving China and potential threats to Taiwan.
