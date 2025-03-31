Fire and Fury: Arson at New Mexico GOP Headquarters
The Republican Party headquarters in New Mexico was set ablaze with 'ICE=KKK' graffiti painted on it. Authorities suspect arson amid recent ICE activities, including immigrant arrests. Both local parties condemned the act, urging for action and investigation by the FBI.
The Republican Party's New Mexico headquarters was deliberately set on fire in an incident authorities are investigating as arson, marked by graffiti equating ICE with the KKK.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue quickly extinguished the blaze, which caused structural damage and smoke infiltration. The FBI is leading the investigation to identify those responsible.
Following ICE's recent immigrant raids, both state parties condemned the act as detrimental to democracy, urging responsible parties to face accountability.
