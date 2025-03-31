Delhi's Power Struggle: AAP vs BJP
Atishi, a senior AAP leader, accuses the BJP-led Delhi government of failing to manage power supply, resulting in increased outages since they came to power. She highlighted that prior to BJP's control, under AAP leadership, Delhi had consistent power supply with no outages in a decade.
In a press conference on Monday, senior AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP government for its management of the city's power supply. She claimed that power outages have surged since the BJP took office, drawing a stark comparison to the AAP's tenure.
Atishi highlighted that during the AAP's rule, power cuts had become a thing of the past, with the use of inverters largely unnecessary for Delhi residents. She presented data from the BJP-led central government in Rajya Sabha, emphasizing that the capital enjoyed continuous power supply under AAP leadership.
She questioned how power cuts have returned just a month into BJP's rule, suggesting the current government lacks both the intention and capability to manage Delhi's power needs effectively. Despite these allegations, the BJP has not yet issued a response.
