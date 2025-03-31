Political Turmoil: Marine Le Pen's Legal Battles and Future
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from public office after being found guilty of embezzling EU funds. The decision could derail her political career and prevent her participation in the 2027 presidential elections, impacting her party and 11 million supporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:26 IST
- Country:
- France
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from seeking public office after a court found her guilty of embezzling EU funds, a decision that clouds her political future.
During court proceedings, Le Pen left abruptly, expressing disbelief and disagreement, as the judge detailed the use of European Parliament money by her party for unauthorized benefits.
The political implications are significant, as this verdict threatens to exclude her from the 2027 presidential race, potentially disenfranchising millions of supporters and marking a 'political death' scenario as described by Le Pen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's party says it is returning to Netanyahu's government, reports AP.
Resurgence of the Far-Right: AfD's Influence in German Politics
Unity or Controversy? Exploring Israel's Alliance with Europe's Far-Right
Rise of the Far-Right: Germany's Political Transformation
Marine Le Pen Barred from Seeking Public Office After Embezzlement Verdict