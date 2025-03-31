Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Marine Le Pen's Legal Battles and Future

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from public office after being found guilty of embezzling EU funds. The decision could derail her political career and prevent her participation in the 2027 presidential elections, impacting her party and 11 million supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:26 IST
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from seeking public office after a court found her guilty of embezzling EU funds, a decision that clouds her political future.

During court proceedings, Le Pen left abruptly, expressing disbelief and disagreement, as the judge detailed the use of European Parliament money by her party for unauthorized benefits.

The political implications are significant, as this verdict threatens to exclude her from the 2027 presidential race, potentially disenfranchising millions of supporters and marking a 'political death' scenario as described by Le Pen.

