Political Turmoil: Marine Le Pen's Legal Battles and Future

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from seeking public office after a court found her guilty of embezzling EU funds, a decision that clouds her political future.

During court proceedings, Le Pen left abruptly, expressing disbelief and disagreement, as the judge detailed the use of European Parliament money by her party for unauthorized benefits.

The political implications are significant, as this verdict threatens to exclude her from the 2027 presidential race, potentially disenfranchising millions of supporters and marking a 'political death' scenario as described by Le Pen.

(With inputs from agencies.)