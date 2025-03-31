Left Menu

Marine Le Pen's Legal Setback Shakes French Politics

Marine Le Pen, leader of the French National Rally party, has been banned from running for public office for five years following a conviction for embezzlement. This decision disrupts her plans for the 2027 presidential race, drawing widespread political reactions both nationally and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:02 IST
Marine Le Pen's Legal Setback Shakes French Politics
Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from seeking public office for five years after a recent court ruling convicted her of embezzlement. This legally prevents Le Pen from participating in the 2027 presidential race as she had planned.

The ruling against Le Pen, who heads the National Rally party, has sparked a variety of reactions both within France and worldwide, with her party currently leading the polls for the upcoming presidential election.

Political figures and leaders voiced their opinions on the matter, with arguments spanning from concerns over perceived attacks on democracy to others emphasizing the importance of abiding by the judicial system. The decision poses a significant setback for Le Pen's political ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025