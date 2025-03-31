Marine Le Pen's Legal Setback Shakes French Politics

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from seeking public office for five years after a recent court ruling convicted her of embezzlement. This legally prevents Le Pen from participating in the 2027 presidential race as she had planned.

The ruling against Le Pen, who heads the National Rally party, has sparked a variety of reactions both within France and worldwide, with her party currently leading the polls for the upcoming presidential election.

Political figures and leaders voiced their opinions on the matter, with arguments spanning from concerns over perceived attacks on democracy to others emphasizing the importance of abiding by the judicial system. The decision poses a significant setback for Le Pen's political ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)