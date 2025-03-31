Controversial Rulings Stir Political Debate
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized a court decision banning French leader Marine Le Pen, labeling it as 'left-wing judicial activism.' Bolsonaro faces a similar ban until 2030 for alleged abuses of power during the 2022 elections, questioning Brazil's electoral process.
Bolsonaro himself has been barred from public office until 2030, following allegations of power abuse linked to his controversial actions prior to the 2022 elections.
The former president had summoned ambassadors to criticize Brazil's voting system, leading to his current political restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
