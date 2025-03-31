Controversial Rulings Stir Political Debate

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro termed the five-year ban imposed on French far-right leader Marine Le Pen as 'left-wing judicial activism,' akin to what he claims to have experienced in Brazil.

Bolsonaro himself has been barred from public office until 2030, following allegations of power abuse linked to his controversial actions prior to the 2022 elections.

The former president had summoned ambassadors to criticize Brazil's voting system, leading to his current political restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)