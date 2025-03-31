Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats Amid Political Funding Scandal

Moldova expelled three Russian diplomats on Monday, accusing Russia's embassy of facilitating the escape of pro-Kremlin lawmaker Alexander Nesterovschii. Authorities say Nesterovschii fled to avoid jail for illicit political funding trials, linking to pro-Russian activities.

The government claims this development is part of Russia's alleged interference in Moldova's politics, a charge Moscow disputes. If true, the interference could destabilize Moldova ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections.

Further tensions arose from the detention of Eugenia Gutul, another pro-Russian figure, on similar charges. These events highlight the geopolitical strains as Moldova targets joining the European Union by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)