Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats Amid Political Funding Scandal

Moldova expelled three Russian diplomats, linking them to the escape of pro-Kremlin lawmaker Alexander Nesterovschii accused of illegal political funding. Moldova's pro-European government accused Russia of interference, a claim Russia denies. Moldova faces domestic tensions as it seeks EU integration by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moldova expelled three Russian diplomats on Monday, accusing Russia's embassy of facilitating the escape of pro-Kremlin lawmaker Alexander Nesterovschii. Authorities say Nesterovschii fled to avoid jail for illicit political funding trials, linking to pro-Russian activities.

The government claims this development is part of Russia's alleged interference in Moldova's politics, a charge Moscow disputes. If true, the interference could destabilize Moldova ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections.

Further tensions arose from the detention of Eugenia Gutul, another pro-Russian figure, on similar charges. These events highlight the geopolitical strains as Moldova targets joining the European Union by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

