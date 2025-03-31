Left Menu

Historic Debate: The Chittagong Port Controversy

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma of the Tipra Motha Party criticizes India's decision to let go of Chittagong port in 1947. Reacting to Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus's 'guardian of the ocean' remark, Debbarma advocates for indigenous support to regain access to the Bay of Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:19 IST
In a provocative statement, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party, labeled India's relinquishing of the Chittagong port in 1947 as the nation's 'biggest mistake.' This remark follows a claim by Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus, who described Bangladesh as the 'guardian of the ocean.'

Debbarma shared a short video on social media, capturing Yunus's comments made in China, underscoring that India's northeastern states, often referred to as the 'seven sisters,' lack direct access to the ocean.

Advocating for a new route to the ocean, Debbarma urged India to work with indigenous communities who historically governed Chittagong. He labeled Yunus a 'stop-gap leader,' challenging Bangladesh's stance and pushing for regional cooperation during Sheikh Hasina's tenure in Dhaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

