Family Feud: Legacy and Allegations in the Paswan Dynasty

Union minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has accused his uncle and political adversary Pashupati Kumar Paras of mistreating Rajkumari Devi, the first wife of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan. Rajkumari Devi is reportedly facing eviction from her ancestral home in Bihar.

LJP(RV) state president Raju Tiwari alleged that the families of Paras and Ram Chandra Paswan attempted to force Devi out. Upon learning of this, Chirag dispatched his nephew Prince Paswan to assess the situation in their ancestral village.

This controversy underscores the fierce battle between Chirag and Paras for the political legacy of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, a prominent Dalit leader. After Ram Vilas Paswan's death, Paras split the party, leaving Chirag alienated, and took a cabinet position.

(With inputs from agencies.)