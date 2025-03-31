Bolsonaro Criticizes Court Ruling on Le Pen, Calls It 'Left-Wing Judicial Activism'
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro condemned a court ruling that barred French far-right leader Marine Le Pen from public office for five years as 'left-wing judicial activism.' Le Pen was convicted of embezzlement, and Bolsonaro likened these judicial decisions to political maneuvers against right-wing figures.
Ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized a court decision that waylaid French far-right leader Marine Le Pen from participating in public office, labeling the ruling as an act of 'left-wing judicial activism.'
Le Pen's conviction for embezzlement has sidelined her from the 2027 presidential race unless she successfully appeals. Bolsonaro argues this ruling exemplifies how the left uses the judiciary to maintain power globally.
In France, the ruling has sparked backlash among far-right politicians, with European allies decrying it as overreach. Meanwhile, Brazil prepares for Bolsonaro's trial for his alleged role in a conspiracy following his 2022 election defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mini Brazil: Vicharpur's Football Revolution Sparks National Interest
Messi set to miss crucial World Cup qualifiers vs. Uruguay and Brazil
Brazil's New Tax Plan: Boosting Middle Class Income with Fiscal Balance
Legendary Brazilian Basketball Star Wlamir Marques Passes Away at 87
Brazil Unveils Tax Overhaul to Exempt Lower Incomes Amid Fiscal Concerns