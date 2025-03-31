Bolsonaro Criticizes Court Ruling on Le Pen, Calls It 'Left-Wing Judicial Activism'

Ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized a court decision that waylaid French far-right leader Marine Le Pen from participating in public office, labeling the ruling as an act of 'left-wing judicial activism.'

Le Pen's conviction for embezzlement has sidelined her from the 2027 presidential race unless she successfully appeals. Bolsonaro argues this ruling exemplifies how the left uses the judiciary to maintain power globally.

In France, the ruling has sparked backlash among far-right politicians, with European allies decrying it as overreach. Meanwhile, Brazil prepares for Bolsonaro's trial for his alleged role in a conspiracy following his 2022 election defeat.

