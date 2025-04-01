Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill: A Crucial Test for Secularism in Kerala

A leading Catholic Church-run daily in Kerala calls the Waqf amendment bill a vital test of secularism in Parliament. It urges MPs to support amendments for justice, cautioning against history recalling them as endorsing fundamentalism. The bill aims to amend provisions that incite disputes and encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:25 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill: A Crucial Test for Secularism in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent daily owned by the Catholic Church in Kerala has labeled the Waqf amendment bill as a significant measure of secularism within Parliament. The publication, Deepika daily, warned the state's MPs that opposing the bill may lead to their names being etched in history as supporters of religious fundamentalism.

This editorial emerged as the union government prepared to present the Waqf (Amendment) Bill amid the ongoing Budget session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the government's readiness to introduce the bill, criticizing certain groups for allegedly misleading the Muslim community.

The amendment is not aimed at abolishing the Waqf law, the editorial highlighted, but rather modifying elements that allow for land encroachments and impede constitutional justice, removing injustices faced by citizens across religious lines. It called upon Congress and CPI(M) to support this legislative change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025