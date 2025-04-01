Debate Intensifies Over Waqf Amendment Bill as Parliament Prepares for Discussion

As the Waqf Amendment Bill heads to Parliament, political leaders are sharply divided on its implications. BJP MP Ravi Kishan has endorsed the bill, asserting it seeks to uplift underprivileged Muslims by facilitating educational initiatives and other beneficial projects.

Conversely, BJP MP Kiran Choudhry criticized Congress for opposing the bill and reiterated its purpose to streamline processes to aid the needy. Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora highlighted previous instances of alleged fake narratives, reassuring Muslims of empowerment rather than appeasement through the bill.

Despite some support, opposition from CPI's P Sandosh Kumar—who called certain provisions unconstitutional—underscores the debate. He labeled the issue a matter of secularism rather than religious lines. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of using the bill for political gains amid criticism of their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)