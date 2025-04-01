Ukraine's New Mineral Deal: Securing Economic and Security Ties with the U.S.

Ukraine and the United States are collaboratively working on a minerals deal aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed during a press conference that discussions had taken place, with both sides striving for an agreeable contract.

The minerals deal is seen as a strategic move to bolster Ukraine's security infrastructure through enhanced American business involvement. However, challenges arose when President Trump claimed Ukraine considered withdrawing from the agreement. The revised proposal obliges Ukraine to repay U.S. wartime aid through resource profits.

Despite the pressure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy assured that any agreement jeopardizing EU integration would be dismissed. The ongoing negotiations highlight the geopolitical tug-of-war over Ukraine's strategic alliances.

