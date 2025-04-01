Protests Ignite in Himachal Pradesh Against MP's Remarks on Rana Sanga
Devbhoomi Kshatriya Samaj from Himachal Pradesh protested against Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman due to his remarks on historical figure Rana Sanga. Demonstrators burned an effigy outside Shimla's Secretariat. The protest, led by president Rumit Singh Thakur, vows to continue with a planned national demonstration in Agra.
Devbhoomi Kshatriya Samaj, a notable organization from Himachal Pradesh, staged a protest against MP Ramji Lal Suman, condemning his controversial remarks about Rana Sanga. Demonstrators set fire to an effigy outside the Secretariat in Shimla to express their outrage.
The gathering, marked by high tension, included slogan chanting and a minor altercation with the police. Rumit Singh Thakur, president of the organization, emphasized the need to honor historical warriors, criticizing those who disrespect them.
Thakur announced that the Shimla protest was only the beginning, with plans for a larger national demonstration in Agra. Kshatriya groups from across India are expected to join the April 12 gathering to object to the MP's statements.
