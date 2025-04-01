Left Menu

French Political Turmoil: Rally Against Banned Candidate

Jordan Bardella, chief of the far-right party, urges the French to protest a ruling that bans Marine Le Pen from holding public office for five years due to EU fund embezzlement. Le Pen plans to appeal while Bardella organizes nationwide protests, emphasizing peaceful demonstrations for democracy.

A political storm is brewing in France as Jordan Bardella, head of the far-right party, calls for public rallies against a controversial court ruling. This decision bars Marine Le Pen, a prominent figure in French politics, from running for public office for five years. The ruling stems from charges of misappropriating European Union funds.

Bardella voiced his concerns on Europe 1 radio, labeling the judgment as biased and undemocratic. Encouraging the French public to express their dissent, Bardella announced plans for peaceful protests throughout France, including leaflet distributions and public meetings.

Despite the ruling, support for Le Pen remains strong in some areas. As legal proceedings continue, the political landscape in France is poised for significant upheaval, with potential implications for the 2027 presidential election.

