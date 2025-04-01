French Political Turmoil: Rally Against Banned Candidate

A political storm is brewing in France as Jordan Bardella, head of the far-right party, calls for public rallies against a controversial court ruling. This decision bars Marine Le Pen, a prominent figure in French politics, from running for public office for five years. The ruling stems from charges of misappropriating European Union funds.

Bardella voiced his concerns on Europe 1 radio, labeling the judgment as biased and undemocratic. Encouraging the French public to express their dissent, Bardella announced plans for peaceful protests throughout France, including leaflet distributions and public meetings.

Despite the ruling, support for Le Pen remains strong in some areas. As legal proceedings continue, the political landscape in France is poised for significant upheaval, with potential implications for the 2027 presidential election.

