Russia Warns of 'Catastrophic' Consequences If U.S. Strikes Iran

Russia has cautioned that any U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites could have dire outcomes, after President Trump issued threats unless a nuclear agreement is reached. Russia has offered to mediate, emphasizing that reliance on threats and ultimatums is inappropriate and could endanger regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - In a stark warning issued Tuesday, Russia declared that any U.S. military intervention targeting Iran's nuclear facilities could result in "catastrophic" fallout for the region. This caution follows President Donald Trump's ultimatums to Iran, pressuring it to join negotiations over its nuclear program, or face severe repercussions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov revealed this stance in an interview with "International Affairs." He criticized the U.S. approach, describing it as an attempt to force Iran's compliance. Despite this, Russia has mostly tempered criticism of Trump, as Putin aims to strengthen ties with the U.S., which raises concerns for European allies.

With tensions escalating, Russia has offered to mediate, having already signed a strategic partnership treaty with Iran earlier this year. Ryabkov emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts, warning that military strikes could devastate the region. He encouraged renewed negotiation efforts before irreversible actions occur.

