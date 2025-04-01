Delhi Power Outage: Political Tensions Spark Amidst Maintenance Allegations

Delhi's power outage issue has ignited a political firestorm, with Power Minister Ashish Sood vowing strict legal action against those disseminating misinformation. His comments come during a heated exchange between the ruling BJP and opposition AAP over alleged electricity disruptions.

Sood dismissed claims of a power crisis, explaining that the outages are part of routine grid maintenance ahead of summer. He accused AAP, particularly Leader of Opposition Atishi, of using fake accounts to create false narratives and disorder in the city.

AAP members have countered, blaming the BJP for mismanagement and asserting that the outages have caused widespread inconvenience. The BJP regained control of Delhi in February, ending AAP's decade-long governance, further intensifying the city's political dynamics.

