Activism and Deportation: A Student's Journey from Campus to Exile

Momodou Taal, a Cornell University student from the UK and Gambia, decided to leave the US after his visa was revoked due to campus activism. Taal, who faced deportation, had taken legal action but withdrew his lawsuit, leaving the country on his own terms for his safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:41 IST
Momodou Taal, a Cornell University student originally from the UK and Gambia, has left the United States following the revocation of his student visa due to his activism on campus.

Taal, facing deportation, claimed his departure was motivated by concerns for his safety and expressed a lack of faith in the legal system to protect him.

The Trump administration had targeted Taal for participating in protests that were deemed disruptive and antisemitic. Despite legal measures to halt his detention, Taal chose to exit the country on his terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

