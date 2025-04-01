Activism and Deportation: A Student's Journey from Campus to Exile

Momodou Taal, a Cornell University student originally from the UK and Gambia, has left the United States following the revocation of his student visa due to his activism on campus.

Taal, facing deportation, claimed his departure was motivated by concerns for his safety and expressed a lack of faith in the legal system to protect him.

The Trump administration had targeted Taal for participating in protests that were deemed disruptive and antisemitic. Despite legal measures to halt his detention, Taal chose to exit the country on his terms.

