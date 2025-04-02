Student's Arrest Sparks Legal Battle Over Jurisdiction
Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student, challenges the legality of his arrest by immigration authorities in New Jersey. A U.S. judge ruled his appeal will be heard in the 3rd Circuit Court instead of the conservative 5th Circuit. The case tests Trump's efforts to deport pro-Palestinian activists.
A U.S. judge has ruled that Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can challenge the legality of his arrest in New Jersey. This decision allows appeals in his case to proceed in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rather than the conservative 5th Circuit.
Khalil's case is part of a broader test of former President Donald Trump's attempts to deport pro-Palestinian activists not charged with any crime. His lawyer argues that the administration targeted him due to his activism. The government contends that Khalil and other international student protesters are impacting U.S. foreign policy.
The jurisdictional issue arose after Khalil, a Palestinian-born legal resident, was detained in New Jersey. While the government insists on venue change, Khalil's legal team asserts New Jersey is the proper forum. A release request in light of his impending fatherhood was also filed.
