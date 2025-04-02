Left Menu

Student's Arrest Sparks Legal Battle Over Jurisdiction

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student, challenges the legality of his arrest by immigration authorities in New Jersey. A U.S. judge ruled his appeal will be heard in the 3rd Circuit Court instead of the conservative 5th Circuit. The case tests Trump's efforts to deport pro-Palestinian activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:45 IST
Student's Arrest Sparks Legal Battle Over Jurisdiction
arrest

A U.S. judge has ruled that Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can challenge the legality of his arrest in New Jersey. This decision allows appeals in his case to proceed in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rather than the conservative 5th Circuit.

Khalil's case is part of a broader test of former President Donald Trump's attempts to deport pro-Palestinian activists not charged with any crime. His lawyer argues that the administration targeted him due to his activism. The government contends that Khalil and other international student protesters are impacting U.S. foreign policy.

The jurisdictional issue arose after Khalil, a Palestinian-born legal resident, was detained in New Jersey. While the government insists on venue change, Khalil's legal team asserts New Jersey is the proper forum. A release request in light of his impending fatherhood was also filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025