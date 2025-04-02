Democratic Surge in Florida Special Elections Challenges GOP Stronghold

Voting is underway in two Florida congressional districts where special elections have been called, and Democrats are harnessing public discontent to challenge long-standing Republican dominance. Historically pro-Trump areas are seeing an aggressive Democratic campaign flush with millions in fundraising, sparking GOP concerns.

The seats opened after Trump's appointment of two district representatives to key federal positions. However, the Democrats, backed by grassroots enthusiasm and frustration with Trump's second term, outraised their Republican counterparts, stirring speculation about potential upsets.

Despite high Republican voter registration, candidates Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis face pressure as their Democratic opponents lead fundraising efforts significantly. National GOP figures acknowledge the uphill battle, while some Republican voters express concerns over future policies affecting healthcare and social programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)