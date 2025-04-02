Left Menu

Cyprus Leaders Unite on Landmines and Climate Amidst U.N. Progress

Greek and Turkish Cypriots make strides in cooperation, agreeing to remove landmines and tackle climate change. Despite recent progress in U.N.-facilitated discussions, tensions persist. The two communities differ on a reunification model: Greek Cypriots favor a federation, while Turkish Cypriots support a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:09 IST
Cyprus Leaders Unite on Landmines and Climate Amidst U.N. Progress
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a significant development, Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders have announced cooperative efforts to dismantle landmines and address environmental issues between their factions. This announcement marks a step forward weeks after the U.N. reported progress in decades-long talks on the island's future.

The statement, delivered by the U.N. mission in Cyprus, revealed plans to form a technical committee addressing youth issues and increasing civilian crossing points. The island, divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion following a coup, continues to be a contentious point between Greece and Turkey.

While informal talks in Geneva have yielded some progress, core disagreements remain. Greek Cypriots aim for a federation as per U.N. resolutions, whereas Turkish Cypriots demand a two-state solution, arguing the impracticality of past federal negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025