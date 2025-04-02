Cyprus Leaders Unite on Landmines and Climate Amidst U.N. Progress

In a significant development, Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders have announced cooperative efforts to dismantle landmines and address environmental issues between their factions. This announcement marks a step forward weeks after the U.N. reported progress in decades-long talks on the island's future.

The statement, delivered by the U.N. mission in Cyprus, revealed plans to form a technical committee addressing youth issues and increasing civilian crossing points. The island, divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion following a coup, continues to be a contentious point between Greece and Turkey.

While informal talks in Geneva have yielded some progress, core disagreements remain. Greek Cypriots aim for a federation as per U.N. resolutions, whereas Turkish Cypriots demand a two-state solution, arguing the impracticality of past federal negotiations.

