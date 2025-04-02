Cyprus Leaders Unite on Landmines and Climate Amidst U.N. Progress
Greek and Turkish Cypriots make strides in cooperation, agreeing to remove landmines and tackle climate change. Despite recent progress in U.N.-facilitated discussions, tensions persist. The two communities differ on a reunification model: Greek Cypriots favor a federation, while Turkish Cypriots support a two-state solution.
In a significant development, Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders have announced cooperative efforts to dismantle landmines and address environmental issues between their factions. This announcement marks a step forward weeks after the U.N. reported progress in decades-long talks on the island's future.
The statement, delivered by the U.N. mission in Cyprus, revealed plans to form a technical committee addressing youth issues and increasing civilian crossing points. The island, divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion following a coup, continues to be a contentious point between Greece and Turkey.
While informal talks in Geneva have yielded some progress, core disagreements remain. Greek Cypriots aim for a federation as per U.N. resolutions, whereas Turkish Cypriots demand a two-state solution, arguing the impracticality of past federal negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
