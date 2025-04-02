Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill: Political Leaders React

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill, alleging it violates constitutional religious freedoms for Muslims and serves as a distraction from issues like unemployment and inflation. Rajesh Thakur accused the BJP of promoting division by presenting the Bill without stakeholder discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:09 IST
Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill: Political Leaders React
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that it compromises the religious freedom provided to Muslims by the Constitution.

Kamlesh argued that the Bill aims to distract the public from pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation, despite their party not being against the concept of amendments per se. He emphasized that amendments should serve the state's and nation's interest, accusing the Bill of fostering national division.

Rajesh Thakur, a former state Congress president, also criticized the BJP, claiming the party seeks to spread hatred through this legislative measure, which was introduced without proper dialogue with relevant stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025