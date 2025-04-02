Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill: Political Leaders React

On Wednesday, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that it compromises the religious freedom provided to Muslims by the Constitution.

Kamlesh argued that the Bill aims to distract the public from pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation, despite their party not being against the concept of amendments per se. He emphasized that amendments should serve the state's and nation's interest, accusing the Bill of fostering national division.

Rajesh Thakur, a former state Congress president, also criticized the BJP, claiming the party seeks to spread hatred through this legislative measure, which was introduced without proper dialogue with relevant stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)