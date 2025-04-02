Sri Lanka Responds to UK Sanctions on Military Leaders: A Diplomatic Quandary

The Sri Lanka government has formed a committee to address the UK's recent sanctions on three former military commanders who spearheaded the campaign against the LTTE in 2009. Announced on Wednesday by Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, the committee comprises Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara, and Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara. Their task is to gather expert recommendations on how to respond to the punitive measures imposed by the UK.

According to a UK Foreign Office statement last month, former Army Commanders Gen Shavendra Silva, Jagath Jayasuriya, and former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda are facing travel bans and asset freezes. These sanctions stem from their alleged involvement in human rights abuses during the intense conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Vinyagamurthy Muralidaran, the LTTE's deputy leader turned national parliament minister, has also been sanctioned.

While the National People's Power government led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake criticizes the UK for unilateral actions, the opposition claims the government's response has been lukewarm. Notably, the UK sanctions on General Silva come after similar measures by the US in 2020 and coincide with Canada's recent sanctions on former presidents Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa. As Sri Lanka grapples with these international pressures, the government's handling of past conflicts remains pivotal to its current diplomatic challenges.

