Left Menu

Sri Lanka Responds to UK Sanctions on Military Leaders: A Diplomatic Quandary

The Sri Lanka government established a committee to address UK-imposed sanctions on three former military commanders involved in the battle against the LTTE in 2009. These sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes due to alleged human rights abuses, drawing both domestic criticism and international implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:53 IST
Sri Lanka Responds to UK Sanctions on Military Leaders: A Diplomatic Quandary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka government has formed a committee to address the UK's recent sanctions on three former military commanders who spearheaded the campaign against the LTTE in 2009. Announced on Wednesday by Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, the committee comprises Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara, and Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara. Their task is to gather expert recommendations on how to respond to the punitive measures imposed by the UK.

According to a UK Foreign Office statement last month, former Army Commanders Gen Shavendra Silva, Jagath Jayasuriya, and former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda are facing travel bans and asset freezes. These sanctions stem from their alleged involvement in human rights abuses during the intense conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Vinyagamurthy Muralidaran, the LTTE's deputy leader turned national parliament minister, has also been sanctioned.

While the National People's Power government led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake criticizes the UK for unilateral actions, the opposition claims the government's response has been lukewarm. Notably, the UK sanctions on General Silva come after similar measures by the US in 2020 and coincide with Canada's recent sanctions on former presidents Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa. As Sri Lanka grapples with these international pressures, the government's handling of past conflicts remains pivotal to its current diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025