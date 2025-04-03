Congress Criticizes LG's Officer Transfer in J&K

On Thursday, the Congress party strongly criticized Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's decision to transfer 48 middle and lower-rung officers in Jammu and Kashmir. The move, involving several administrative service officers, has been perceived as an effort to consolidate control over the bureaucracy.

Congress leaders argue the decision was premature, as new business rules are still awaiting approval from the Union home ministry. The National Conference-led government had submitted these rules about a month ago, aiming for smoother governance without confusion. A joint meeting of coalition legislators, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is scheduled for Friday in Srinagar to discuss the issue.

Gulam Ahmed Mir, the national general secretary of Congress, emphasized the ill-timing of the LG's action, noting that the transfer jurisdiction should rest with the chief minister according to the existing rules. The unilateral action by the LG is viewed as sending a wrong message about the state's administrative affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)