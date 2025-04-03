Engagement Key to Navigating Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Finland's Stubb

In a call for transatlantic diplomacy amidst brewing economic tensions, Finland's President Alexander Stubb urged European nations to engage with the United States. This comes in response to President Donald Trump's imposition of wide-ranging tariffs on imports, escalating a global trade conflict that poses a threat to economic stability.

Stubb made these remarks following his unexpected visit with Trump in Florida, aiming to bolster relations with the U.S. administration. He stressed the importance of cooperation not only on trade but also on critical issues such as the conflict in Ukraine, European security, and NATO alliances.

"Engagement is the key," Stubb emphasized, advising European partners to actively collaborate with Washington to mitigate the risks posed by the tariffs and ensure continued involvement of the U.S. in European affairs.

