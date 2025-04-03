EU-U.S. Trade Talks: Sefcovic's Stand on Tariff Dispute

The European Union's Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, is poised to engage in discussions with U.S. counterparts following the United States' recent announcement of new tariffs on Wednesday. Sefcovic, in a statement made on the social media platform X, emphasized a strategic response.

"We'll act in a calm, carefully phased, unified way, as we calibrate our response, while allowing adequate time for talks. But we won't stand idly by, should we be unable to reach a fair deal," he declared, highlighting the EU's stance on maintaining fair trade practices.

As the EU and the United States prepare for tomorrow's talks, all eyes are on the potential diplomatic outcomes that may impact future trade agreements and international economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)