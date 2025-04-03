Left Menu

EU-U.S. Trade Talks: Sefcovic's Stand on Tariff Dispute

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic plans to engage with U.S. officials to address new tariffs. He aims for a measured and unified response, emphasizing that Europe will not passively accept an unfair outcome. Discussions are set to provide ample time for negotiations to reach a fair agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:03 IST
trade commissioner
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, is poised to engage in discussions with U.S. counterparts following the United States' recent announcement of new tariffs on Wednesday. Sefcovic, in a statement made on the social media platform X, emphasized a strategic response.

"We'll act in a calm, carefully phased, unified way, as we calibrate our response, while allowing adequate time for talks. But we won't stand idly by, should we be unable to reach a fair deal," he declared, highlighting the EU's stance on maintaining fair trade practices.

As the EU and the United States prepare for tomorrow's talks, all eyes are on the potential diplomatic outcomes that may impact future trade agreements and international economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

