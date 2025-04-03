Left Menu

UK Businesses Brace for Response to US Tariffs

Britain's business secretary announced consultations with businesses regarding potential retaliatory actions in response to US President Trump’s 10% tariffs on British imports. The request for input aims to assess implications and help decide on further actions, ensuring all response options remain open for the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In light of US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 10% tariff on British imports, Britain's business secretary has announced a consultation with businesses. The goal is to assess impacts and guide potential retaliatory actions.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds informed parliament of a formal request for input. This consultation is a critical move to evaluate the repercussions on British businesses and keep all strategic options open.

The government seeks to balance economic impacts while maintaining a firm stance in international trade relations. British businesses are encouraged to share insights to shape the nation's response effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

