Charity Controversy: Prince Harry's Sentebale Under Scrutiny

Prince Harry has called for transparency following the opening of a compliance case by Britain's Charity Commission into Sentebale, a charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso in 2006. The inquiry, initiated after accusations of bullying from the charity's chair, Sophie Chandauka, has prompted Harry and other trustees to step down.

The Charity Commission aims to determine if Sentebale's trustees have met their responsibilities under charity law. Prince Harry, welcoming the investigation, expressed hope it would reveal the truth behind the forced resignations and place the charity in capable hands for the benefit of the communities they serve.

Sophie Chandauka also supports the regulatory examination, looking to ensure good governance and a positive culture within Sentebale. This controversy is a sensitive issue for Harry, who has previously faced similar accusations against his wife Meghan from the British tabloid media and royal aides.

(With inputs from agencies.)