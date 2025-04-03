Brazil Pledges Strong Response to U.S. Trade Tariffs
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowed to protect national interests against U.S. tariffs. He emphasized Brazil's commitment to multilateralism and free trade at a Brasilia event, citing a newly passed trade reciprocity bill as the foundation for any retaliatory measures.
In a bold declaration, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has assured decisive action to defend Brazilian businesses and workers from new tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking from an event in Brasilia, Lula da Silva underscored Brazil's dedication to free trade and multilateral frameworks.
The President pointed to legislation passed by the Brazilian Congress as the guiding structure for potential reciprocal trade actions. This framework seeks to maintain a balanced approach in handling international trade disputes while safeguarding Brazil's economic interests.
The current administration's stance marks a clear message of resilience against unilateral economic policies, advocating for continued advocacy of multilateralism in global trade relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
